The Missouri State Auditor’s Office announced on Tuesday that it has begun an audit of the city of Forsyth.
This audit was requested by the city’s leaders themselves.
“The Forsyth Board of Aldermen passed a city ordinance requesting the audit, after an investigation by the Taney County Sheriff’s Department and the State Auditor’s Office,” said a press release from the office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
She did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.
“I appreciate the Forsyth Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will conduct a thorough review of the city’s finances,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit is encouraged to contact my Whistleblower Hotline, and they can choose to remain anonymous.”
The statement went on to say individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
