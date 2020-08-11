Taney County’s new public administrator, Joanna Jasper, said she is excited to serve the residents of Taney County and ensure her new office runs smoothly.
“I just want to thank the voters of Taney County for voting me in and trusting in me that I’m going to be able to do a good job for them,” said Jasper. “I’m going to work really hard to make things go smooth in that office and supply the best services I can for those individuals.”
Jasper won the Aug. 4 Primary with 3,431 votes, while Tonja Friend got 3,283 votes and Scott McAdams 2,265 votes.
During her interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News before the election, Jasper mentioned how she is a lifelong resident of Taney County and she genuinely cares about people.
“I care about people and what happens to them. I’m very much a people person. I have a lot of work experience and knowledge in accounting and I know there’s a lot of that involved in that office as well with their finances and their checking. I just want to be able to improve the quality of life of people that the state entrusts me to. I think everybody should be treated with respect and compassion and kindness. If elected, my staff will follow the national guardianship code of ethics, allowing the individuals as much freedom in making medical decisions, living arrangements, whatever they can have input in, as well as keeping their dignity. I think that’s important to everybody.”
According to Jasper, she also cares strongly for the mentally disabled cases that are increasing, and she would like to see more specialized training and continued education for the entire staff of the public administrator’s office to be better prepared to handle situations and corporate appropriate services for those people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.