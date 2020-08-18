Blue Eye School District is taking an extra step in helping Blue Eye families by covering the cost of students’ school meals.
“The district, we just felt like it’s a difficult time for a lot of parents, and we just made room in the budget to cover that cost this year,” said Blue Eye Superintendent Doug Arnold in an interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
On Thursday, Aug. 13, the district announced on their Facebook page that they will be covering the expense for students’ breakfast and lunch for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the post, the Blue Eye Board of Education voted on Wednesday, Aug. 12 to cover the expense.
“We know it’s been such a difficult time for a lot of people that have lost their jobs,” said Arnold. “We’re just trying to ease that burden for our students. We have lots of good folks here in Blue Eye that we want to help them in any way that we can, and we just thought this would be a tangible way to help the students and their parents.”
In return, the school district is requesting all parents fill out the free and reduced lunch application, regardless of whether they believe they qualify because the completion of the application will help the school with grants and federal funding for their school.
“We didn’t have any grants or anything, we just made room in our budget to cover that expense,” said Arnold.
“A lot of grants and federal dollars are tied to your free and reduced lunch rate. We would just ask that people complete that form as they have in past years. We don’t want to change that process, because it does link us to some future dollars, whether it be grants or federal money, that we would have the possibility of getting.”
Visit www.blueeye.k12.mo.us for information about the district.
