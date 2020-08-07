The pandemic has worked its way into area nursing homes.
According to a statement from Taney County Health Department on Wednesday, there are now 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among four county nursing facilities. According to the statement, as of Tuesday afternoon, there were 32 cases at Point Lookout Nursing & Rehab, 34 cases at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center, three at Forsyth Nursing & Rehab, and one at Lakeside Mountain Manor.
On Thursday, the health department issued a clarification stating that the cases included both residents and staff members.
“The TCHD continues working with these facilities and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MODHSS) to ensure appropriate testing and health and safety precautions are being taken,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall in a press release.
The press release also stated: “Staff and management at these facilities are asking for the public’s help to curb the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and other residential care facilities.
Individuals in these living facilities are at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 and at an increased risk of severe illness and death.
The risk to those living in residential care facilities and nursing homes is increased due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Taney County.
“TCHD reminds the community to take preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, physically distancing by 6 feet or more, and staying home if you are sick. If you do develop symptoms, seek medical attention.”
As of Wednesday, the Taney County Health Department website listed the county has having 406 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Taney County residents, with 105 of those having recovered, five having died, and the remaining 299 still active. An additional 106 cases were under investigation to determine if they are positive Taney County cases.
The Stone County Health Department on Wednesday announced 13 new positive cases among Stone County residents.
That includes 77 recovered cases, one death, and 32 active cases.
