Charges have been filed against a man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend captive for several hours in her apartment in Hollister.
According to court documents, Chad Lewis Symons, 36, of Garfield has been charged with 2nd Degree Felony Kidnapping, two counts of 3rd Degree Felony Domestic Assault and a misdemeanor Violation of an Order of Protection.
On Aug. 28, Hollister Police Officers responded to an apartment at 171 White River Mountain Blvd. regarding reports of a woman exiting an apartment and screaming that her boyfriend had been holding her captive, according to a press release.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the 47-year-old female. She told officers she had been held against her will in the apartment for several hours by Symons, her estranged boyfriend, stated the release.
Symons has the same residence on record, however due to a Full Order of Protection issued to him on July 22, he had not been staying at the apartment, the release stated.
According to a probable cause statement used to file charges in Taney County court, a Hollister police officer made contact with the woman and observed several fresh red markings on both of the woman’s eyes and chest. She also had carpet burns to the lower right side of her back.
The woman informed the officer that she had invited Symons to her apartment to drink alcohol in the early evening hours of Aug. 27. Shortly after his arrival to the apartment, the woman said Symons become “extremely aggressive towards her” and began “punching her in the face with a closed fist.” Symons also forced her to the ground, blocked the front door, assaulted her and drug her by her hair into the bedroom whenever she attempted to flee the apartment, according to the court document.
At approximately 7:25 a.m. Aug. 28, when Symons walked into another bedroom, the woman was able to run out of the apartment and yell for help, according to the court document.
The woman consented for officers to enter her residence after approximately two hours of unsuccessful negotiations to get Symons to exit the residence. Upon entering the apartment, officers “located Symons laying in the back-bedroom bed with blankets covering his body.” Symons refused to answer any questions regarding what took place inside the apartment and only stated, “she fell down a lot,” according to the court document.
Symons was taken into custody without incident. The woman was transported to Cox Medical Center Branson to be treated for her injuries, the court document stated.
As of press time, Symons was being held in the Taney County Jail without bond. A bond reduction hearing for Symons has been set for Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to court documents.
