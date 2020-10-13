On Oct. 13 the Branson Board of Aldermen voted to extend the city of Branson’s face covering ordinance.
The ordinance was passed with an indefinite end date. Aldermen and/or the city can call for a special meeting at a later date to revisit the topic.
The ordinance passed with five ‘yes’ votes and one ‘no’ vote by Alderman Larry Milton on its first reading. On its final reading it passed with five ‘yes’ votes with Alderman Milton refusing to vote.
The ordinance was originally passed on July 28 and then was later extended on Sept. 8 to go till 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14.
According to Branson Municipal Code, any person in the city of Branson is required to wear a face covering in a public space, other than the following exceptions:
Children under the age of 13
Any person with a documented health condition by a medical professional
Any person who is hearing impaired or someone who is communicating with a person who is hearing impaired in which the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication
Any person in a public space that is seated and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from non-family members or reside together; but such persons must wear a face covering while in waiting areas and while walking to and from seating or other parts of the premises
Any person in the water at a swimming pool
Any person that is obtaining a service involving the head, face or nose for which temporary removal of the fae covering is necessary to perform the service
Any person playing a sport, exercising or using exercise equipment
Any person who is outdoors while maintaining at least six feet of physical distance, except as otherwise provided in this article
Any person outdoors who is standing within six feet of a family member or people who they reside with
Any person performing on a fixed stage
Any person engaged in public speaking who maintains a minimum of six feet of distance from others who are not family members or who reside together
Any public safety officer engaged in an emergency situation
Any person during a wedding ceremony or while photographs of the wedding and reception are taken
Any family member of a deceased person during a funeral, interment or memorial
In regards to public spaces and the face covering ordinance:
It is unlawful for any person operating a public space to allow any person in the public space who is not wearing a face covering unless that person is except due to the following exceptions
Businesses are required to display the proper signage provided by the city of Branson
If any person fails to adhere by the following ordinance, penalties include:
Any person who fails to wear a face covering when required shall be punished by a fine of $100 and court costs upon conviction
If any person who owns, manages, operates, or otherwise controls a public place where face coverings are required, fails to comply or require compliance shall be punished by a fine of $100 and court costs upon conviction
No person shall be in violation of this subsection if such person or place the person owns, manages, operates or otherwise controls requires compliance by wearing a face covering and a person who enters the public space refuses to wear one.
In addition to the fines, anyone who owns, manages, operates or otherwise controls a public space where face coverings are required but does not comply, may result in the suspension or revocation of any permit or license issued to the person for the premises which the violation occurred
Visit https://library.municode.com/mo/branson/codes/code_of_ordinances for the complete ordinance.
