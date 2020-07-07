Beginning Wednesday, July 8, anyone who enters a city of Branson facility will be required to wear a face covering.
According to a press release issued by the city on Tuesday, the city is making this requirement in order “to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
“This includes the Branson Parks & Recreation’s RecPlex, the Branson Police Department and City Hall,” stated the press release. “In addition, anyone who attends Municipal Court at City Hall will also be required to wear a face covering.”
The release then reminds residents that almost every reason for coming into the city’s facilities can be taken care of online.
“As a reminder, you can utilize our website to take care of virtually everything you would typically come into these buildings for,” the release stated. “You can pay utilities and tickets online at bransonmo.gov/308/Online-Payments. You can also mail payments or utilize the drop box located on the south side of City Hall near the Police Department.
“Business and liquor licensing and tourism tax payments can be done electronically as well, or can also be dropped in the City Hall drop box as well. You can find more detailed payment instructions here.
“You can even report an incident to the Branson Police Department and request records virtually as well. You can find more detailed information about that here.”
