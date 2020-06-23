The city of Branson plans to issue a proclamation at tonight’s Board of Aldermen meeting condemning hate speech.
According to a press release, the proclamation is in response to a viral video from Branson showing a woman draped in a Confederate flag and stating “KKK belief.”
The proclamation initially asserts the rights of all individuals to freedom of speech and freedom to peaceably assemble. It also points out that while “hate speech in certain contexts may be constitutionally protected it does not reflect the Branson community as a whole.”
It mentions that the city has had seven peaceful demonstrations that “have resulted in heated dialog and discussions that have brought to light differences and problems facing our society as a whole.”
It also says that “the people of Branson are welcoming, open, and neighborly citizens and have a strong moral background with servant’s hearts and a spirit of hospitality.”
A statement about the proclamation, issued on the city’s Facebook page states, “This proclamation comes after a video of a woman, in Branson, draped in a Confederate Battle Flag, went viral on several social media platforms. This person’s actions occurred among a separate group during a peaceful demonstration along W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
“While the City of Branson supports the Constitutional rights of everyone to peacefully assemble and protest any cause, the City does not, in any way, support hate speech.
“The City of Branson and its residents have long been known for our hospitality and inclusive nature. We welcome millions of visitors each year of all ethnicities, religions, ages, genders and personal choices. Our community is committed to uniting together, listening to one another and believe hate will never resolve any issue.”
The viral video was recorded during a Black Lives Matter protest June 21 at Dixie Outfitters, a Branson business on 76 Country Boulevard that sells Confederate-themed items.
The woman was with a group of counter protester in the Dixie Outfitters parking lot.
The Aldermen meeting starts at 6 p.m. tonight at Branson City Hall. The meeting will be live-streamed as well. To listen in, visit cityofbranson.org/AgendaCenter.
