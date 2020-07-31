The Blazing Trails District of Ozark Trails Council is hosting “You Got Scouted”.
“You Got Scouted” is a community Friends of Scouting event to raise money for Boy Scouts of America. This annual fundraising campaign is focused on community involvement and this year it is being implemented for the first time in the immediate area of Branson, Reeds Spring, Kimberling City, Branson West, Forsyth and Hollister.
According to the news release provided by the Ozark Trails Council, due to COVID-19 the district has had to look for a new way to generate Scouting involvement in the community this year.
“Continuous support from our communities has provided decades of support for underprivileged youth Scouters and families,” stated the release. “The pandemic has made that need for support even greater. Supporting our youth today, secures their success for tomorrow. Our youth who make decisions based on Scouting values will ultimately make our communities stronger and more successful than ever before!”
According to the release, the details of the fundraising event is as follows:
- For a minimum of $25, members of the district will place (5) scouting yard signs in the yard of a provided address.
- Every additional sign beyond (5) is $5 per sign, so more signs can be added to the yard being “Scouted”.
- The person of the “Scouted” yard will contact the listed email to learn how to move the signs to another yard ($25 per 5 signs) or remove the signs ($35 per 5 signs).
- If a person would like to ensure their yard is not “Scouted” they simply need to email the yougotscouted@gmail.com address and pledge $100, and the district members will make sure to not place signs in their yard.
“This event is beneficial for the Scouts within the communities because (of) the money that is being raised,” said Aaron Rhoads, district executive for Blazing Trails. “The money will be used for individual assistance in the form of registrations, uniforms, books, and camperships. The council’s belief is that no youth should be turned away for financial reasons and this event is going to help make sure that belief is realized.”
To “Scout” someone’s yard, email yougotscouted@gmail.com and make the $25 pledge.
