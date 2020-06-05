This year’s visit to Branson by the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we will miss being in Branson, we are excited to embark in this uncharted territory and hope that TFO is able to break up some of this quarantine monotony,” said Executive-Artistic Director of the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra Larkin Sanders on their website.
Virtual shows for this month’s concerts range on various days from June 10-20.
All of their concerts will be available to watch for free on their website using YouTube Live (Youtube.com/TaneycomoFestivalOrchestra) and on their Facebook page with live streaming.
“We are visiting lots of music from past years of TFO as well as some new music, and our concerts will be a combination of live performances and pre-recorded material,” said Sanders in an email.
“All of the pre-recorded materials will be premiered during our livestreams as well.”
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, this will be the 9th year the nonprofit orchestra has performed for the Branson area.
“TFO was formed to give the members of Branson and surrounding communities access to excellent orchestral music in a venue and atmosphere that is welcoming for all people and families,” said Marketing Director Jonathan Martin. “Many times, classical music is presented in large concert halls where people dress in their Sunday best to attend concerts.
“While there’s nothing wrong with presenting music in that way, we at TFO believe that music can be a life-changing experience in any atmosphere it is received, whether in a large concert hall or in a supermarket. Access to classical music and great orchestral ensembles like TFO gives community members a great opportunity to experience the life-changing value music is capable of.”
According to the release, TFO has over 75 orchestra members from around the United States. The seven concerts provided this month will range all over from full orchestral masterworks, small chamber ensemble works and solo performance concerts.
“While I love nothing more than bringing 80 friends from all across the country to Branson for two weeks of amazing music-making, I’m really excited for Branson community members to see the musicians in their ‘natural habitats’,” said Sanders in the release.
“We’ll have two live-streamed concerts that will feature a mixture of musicians performing from their own living rooms and porches. Viewers will get to know the musicians in a new way.”
The complete 2020 virtual concert schedule is available on their website at taneycomofestivalorchestra.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.