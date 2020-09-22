One of Silver Dollar City’s longest running and most attended craft festivals has returned, with the arrival of The Harvest Festival featuring Crafts, Cowboys and Pumpkins on Sept. 23.
Now through Oct. 31, guests of the 1880s theme park will be invited to take part in both daytime and nighttime experiences. During the day, artists, designers and makers will fill the streets of the park to demonstrate their high quality, handmade, original workmanship. In the Maker’s Market, guests will find some of the most intricate creations, with the artisans on hand to chat with guests as they work.
“The demonstrating craftsmen are very important to the atmosphere of this long-running festival,” said Silver Dollar City Designer Kelly Eutsler in a press release.
“Many art fairs highlight the finished products, but our festival is long-known for showing how the crafts are actually created.”
Throughout the Harvest Festival, and on select dates, guests will have the chance to witness a number craft demonstrations. Some of the visiting craftsmen and new juried artisans will include Marty Schmitt with Sandstone Art, Cooper Colorist Phillip Cook, Avanell Savage with Handmade Handbags, Susan Shoff with Machine Embroidery, Ellen Johnson with Leatherwork and Raku Pottery, Valerie Willis with Hand Painted Decor, Rose Monzyk with Millinery, Gary Michael with Wood Turning, Kendra Baker with Rustic Decor and Michael Brasher with Barnwood Picture Frames.
Just around the corner from the crafts will be the return of cowboy culture.
“By popular demand, we bring back the cowboys who entertain with practices of yesteryear,” said Eutsler in the release. “We have cowboy cooking on outdoor grills, the old Silver Dollar City Stagecoach and its storytellers of western lore, cowboy artwork and the honor of presenting the famed watercolor artist Buck Taylor, whom many will remember from his role on the TV series ‘Gunsmoke.’”
Taylor will appear at the park from Oct. 2-31. Additional cowboys and artists scheduled to appear in the Carousel Barn on select dates include Western Author Dan Burle, Dennis E. Conner with Western and Wild Life Bronzes, Abigail Koren with Handmade Soaps, Tina Richards with Hand-Painted Turkey Feathers and Phil Smith with Leather and Saddelry.
When the sun begins its downward decent and the old water clock strikes 5:30 p.m. Silver Dollar City will become illuminated as thousands of hand-carved pumpkins and pumpkin sculptures start glowing and Pumpkin Plaza heats up for Pumpkins in the City.
Back for its second season, Pumpkins in the City includes Rides Into The Night, including the all new Mystic River Falls water ride. Featuring the “tallest drop of a water ride in the Western Hemisphere,” Mystic River Falls offers riders winding rapids that leads to an eight-story, rotating lift waterfall drop.
Silver Dollar City will also welcome Master Pumpkin Carver Barry Brown, who has been featured on shows like Today and Good Morning America. For additional illuminated fun, families are invited to join in on a meet and greet session with the Pumpkin Pals and glow-in-the-dark goodies and treats.
Over at the Cowboy Corral, Jim Flint Smith and Food Network star Kent Rollins will each take turns offering Chuck Wagon Cooking. Throughout the entire park, flavors of fall will be around every corner with offerings like Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls, Pumpkin Ice Cream, Pumpkin Funnel Cake, Cashew Chicken and Pumpkin Cheesecake Waffle Cones, Pumpkin Cappuccinos and much more.
“A getaway to Silver Dollar City may be just what we each need now – to slip into another time and enjoy the sounds, tastes and smells of the harvest season,” said Eutsler in the release. “Don’t miss the super-star, nationally recognized pumpkin carvers, or the Chuck Wagon chefs known as the best in their business in all of America.”
Pumpkins in the City promises non-frightful fun for the entire family. Due to security reasons, Halloween costumes are not permitted at Silver Dollar City.
For additional festival and ticket information visit silverdollarcity.com.
