A man suffered minor injuries from being shot with a cross bow during a Thursday robbery in Branson.
One person is in custody awaiting formal charges, according to the Branson Police Department.
According to Branson police, officers responded to a report of a robbery in a wooded area off of Animal Safari Road where a caller reported two men with firearms were trying to steal a motor vehicle.
When police arrived, they found a victim who was shot by one of the robbery suspects with a crossbow. The suspects fled the scene before the officers arrived. The Taney County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted Branson officers to establish a perimeter and thoroughly search the area.
Officers found and arrested one suspect. Detectives are still investigating the incident and are seeking a second suspect. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson, and was treated for minor injuries, then released.
According to a press release from the Branson Police Department, all persons involved in this incident were known to each other. They say it is an isolated instance with no continued threat to the public.
