A passed resolution is the first step that could help some local businesses find some relief when it comes to paying their bills. Branson aldermen unanimously agreed on June 23 to a resolution that gives city staff room to review and renegotiate terms surrounding a ground lease that applies to West 76 Airport Lease properties.
The ‘Airport Lease property’ is a stretch of land on West 76 that is owned by the city of Branson. The city of Branson is the ‘landlord’ for the businesses that now reside there.
This area of land is called the ‘Airport Lease property’ because an airport used to reside on the property.
Alderman Kevin McConnell was absent from the meeting.
Renegotiations could lead to relief for the tenants in regards to struggles to pay their base rent payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We received a request to provide relief to the base rent for the West 76 properties, and that’s what this resolution would do is authorize us to review and renegotiate those terms. Just some background for you all, right now we have about five different properties that have base rent and then a percent of gross receipts that we receive and almost all of them require a minimum amount that the city receives,” said City Finance Director Jamie Rouch.
“This is money that goes into the General Fund revenue as well. So when you’re thinking about this and making your decision, please keep that in mind as a result of some of the businesses being shut down, obviously the gross receipts will be minimal this year….as I presented a few months ago, the financial health for the COVID, we have a number that’s built into the General Fund for these leases that we would like to stay close to, if at all possible.
According to the report, the rent payments from these properties provide revenue to the General Fund and if the contracts are renegotiated, it would cause the amount of revenue to the General Fund to further decrease.
COVID-19 has also caused the revenue that goes to the General Fund to decrease due to a drop in sales tax revenue.
“The businesses that are here representing those lease properties from the city, we’ve all been in business here for a very, very long time in Branson, and I think that speaks volumes because there’s a lot of businesses that come and go, so I think we’re valuable partners for the city. One thing that’s never happened though, I think to any of us, is that we’ve ever received any kind of help with what’s required from us to pay the city,” said CEO of Hughes Entertainment, Inc. Lena Hughes. “We’re just asking for very little.”
One of the West 76 Airport Lease properties is the Track Family Fun Park.
According to city staff, the city originally entered into a ground lease agreement with the Track Family Fun Park in 1983.
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, their lease had been amended three times as of May 2019.
In May 2019 The Tracks requested another renegotiation and, according to city staff, their lease was amended for a fourth time in 2019.
According to city staff, the current properties included in the West 76 Airport Lease properties are Botanas parking lot piece, Hughes Brothers, Lodge of the Ozarks, Mickey Gilley, The Track including Andy’s and Pizza World, White Water and Ballparks of America.
During conversations, Alderman Bob Simmons stated in regards to possible relief that it’s ‘not an unreasonable request.”
In the earlier conversations, Alderman Larry Milton stated that “he would be more in favor of a payment schedule instead of a debt relief” and then responded with the following after Hughes’ public comment.
“I clearly understand what you’re saying,” said Milton. “How would we respond as the aldermen if we gave relief to these businesses and then Sight and Sound shows up and says they were closed for 45 days and it was hard to reopen and they need money for marketing? One of many things I’m struggling with is when the city says ‘yes’ to some businesses and ‘no’ to others.”
Hughes responded by asking if any of those other businesses are “on a ground lease with the city?”
After a ‘no’ reply from Milton, Hughes stated “I think that’s the big difference. You’re our landlord, but you’re not their landlord.”
No renegotiations have yet been made with the businesses (as of June 30) according to city staff, but they will be bringing options to the Board of Aldermen for their decision at a later date.
