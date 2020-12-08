The city of Branson recognized the Employee of the Month on Dec. 2020 for “going above and beyond” and “exemplifying the city of Branson values.”
At the Dec. 8 Board of Aldermen meeting Summer Hankins, Planning and Development department office assistant lll, received this award.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, Hankins was selected for this award due to the leadership role she’s taken in the implementation of Citizenserve.
Citizenserve is the Planning and Development Department’s “new software system that makes the development and building permit process in Branson more efficient and transparent for customers and staff.”
According to the report, the success of the Citizenserve project would not have been possible without Hankins’ helpful attitude she has shown to the citizens of Branson.
“Summer’s insight and willingness to help and train staff members across all departments has been integral to the program’s success,” stated the report. “She has gone above and beyond to take on the role of teacher, advocate and even cheerleader in bringing this system online. Her genuine friendliness and kindness with every person she interacts with is a testament to her commitment to customer service.”
