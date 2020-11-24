Kimberling City’s annual Christmas parade will not take place in 2020.
According to a social media post from the Lions Club of Kimberling City, several hurdles related to the COVID-19 pandemic lead to the decision.
“It’s with a heavy heart, that we let you know that we will not be holding the Lions Club annual Kimberling City Christmas Parade this year,” the message stated. “We’ve had many individuals, bands and groups unable to commit to participating due to COVID concerns. With the number of cases rising, and concerns of anticipated post-Thanksgiving increase, we felt that this was the most responsible decision.”
The post went on to state that several other options had been considered, including the possibility of a “reverse parade” in which onlookers would drive past stationary floats. However, with little time and limited volunteers, it wasn’t deemed feasible to make major changes.
The parade originally was to be modified. Unlike last year, the 2020 parade was not going to include an after event with Santa, cookies and hot cocoa. The entire parade, and its awards ceremony, was going to be streamed live on Facebook.
Next year’s parade is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2021. It will have the same theme intended for this year: Christmas Carols.
Despite the lack of a parade, the Lions Club message noted that the spirit of Christmas had not been canceled.
“As always, we appreciate your community support and while we appreciate your donations to the Lions Club, this year we encourage you to please support the local food and toy drives as those needs are even greater this year; and we had planned to have a donations bin at the parade.”
