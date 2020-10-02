Flu season is upon us, which means healthcare providers are encouraging everyone to get their annual flu shot.
In a time of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu vaccine has been deemed more important than ever this year to keep everyone healthy and help ease the strain on healthcare resources.
“I think the things (everyone needs) to know about the flu shot is the same thing they need to know every year,” said Chief Medical Officer at Cox Medical Center Branson Dr. Shawn Usery. “The flu shot reduces your risk of getting the flu, it reduces your ability to transmit the flu to other people, and if you do get the flu or the influenza virus after getting the shot, it’s going to make your symptoms less.
“Why that’s important this year is our healthcare resources are stretched taking care of coronavirus. As we go into flu season, we expect that we have a large number of people in the hospital with flu. Well, that’s taking away resources from patients who have coronavirus, and also further taxes the already stretched healthcare system that we have across the nation.”
According to Usery, unless someone has a contraindication to the flu vaccine, they should get the flu shot.
“The same recommendations this year are always those over the age of 6 months, who don’t have a contraindication to the flu shot, should be getting the flu shot,” said Usery. “Contraindications include a history of allergies to the vaccine or parts of it, or allergies to eggs and those who have allergies to eggs, there’s a different vaccine we can use. Unless you have a contraindication to the flu vaccine, you really should be getting the flu vaccine this year, as with everything else going on, it’s especially important this year.”
There’s also a highlight on those who are especially susceptible to the flu.
“People who are sick or otherwise have a compromised immune system, it’s especially important that they get the flu shot,” said Usery. “It’s especially important for those that have chronic medical conditions, are sick, have a compromised immune system, live in long-term care facilities, hospitalized, those patients should absolutely be getting the flu shot.”
Usery also provides truth to some commonly heard myths.
“I hear that all the time about the flu, ‘I got the flu shot and I got the flu from the flu shot’,” said Usery. “So, you don’t get the flu from the flu shot. What is in the flu shot is not a live virus, it’s attenuated or it’s killed, it is not something that gives the flu. If you get the flu shot, we would expect for you to have an immune response and that you could feel feverish, or aches or have a headache after the flu shot. That’s normal, but it is not the flu. Your immune system is recognizing that and mounting a response, which is what we want the immune system to do. Those side effects can be treated with Tylenol and over-the-counter medications.”
As always, it’s important to remember that if you’re sick, stay home.
“If you get a vaccine and you feel achy after that, that’s normal. You can go out in the community feeling achy,” said Usery. “The vaccine specifically does not put you at risk to transmit the flu because you don’t have the flu. But, when you’re out in the community, and the thing I want to drive home, outside of the flu vaccine, just kind of flu season, is we should be masking, we should be social distancing, we should be washing our hands. If you get sick, if you are sick, stay home. Don’t go to work if you’re sick, and if you’re sick call your medical provider. Both health systems in the community have virtual visit options, so you have access to healthcare even from your home.”
