The Taney County Clerk’s Office is making residents aware of some changes to three polling places and location operations ahead of the upcoming August Primary. Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley said the need for new polling locations and changes began when her office started contacting each of their polling places regarding post-election cleaning.
“What we were doing was contacting each of the polling places to find out if they wanted us to pay for their janitors, or whoever cleans their building, to clean the building after the election or if they would prefer us hiring a professional organization to come in and clean the polling place after the election,” said Neeley. “So we were making it their choice, so that they would feel comfortable.
“In doing so and making those calls, we found that some of the polling places were having concerns with voters coming in that could possibly have COVID.”
Neeley said the first and biggest recent change was the polling place at the Forsyth Nazarene Church in Kissee Mills.
“I talked to the pastor there, and his concern was that they didn’t want to get COVID inside the church,” said Neeley.
“I completely understood and contacted New Vision Church, and they are happy to host us. It’s not that far away, so we’re going to move Kissee Mills (precinct) to there.”
The second polling location that was in need of a new location was the Mount Branson precinct, according to Neeley.
“They told us that the building that we had been using, the fire marshal is no longer allowing for voters. So I started to look in the area, and I just couldn’t find anything,” said Neeley. “So I contracted Troy (Rasmussen, with Tantone) and went over and visited, and he’s going to allow us to use the break room, and they just wont have anybody come into the break room that day. So we resolved that one. So we’re staying at Mount Branson, we’re just changing buildings.”
The Branson Community Center was the third polling location that was initially going to have to be moved. However, Neeley said they were able to quickly come to an agreement.
“We’re staying at the Branson Community Center. They’re just not going to schedule anything in there. The issue was normally we spilt the room and they go ahead and have their functions in the back room,” said Neeley. “Now they’re going to cancel all of that and just have it for elections for the August and November (elections). Then we’ll go in and have it professionally cleaned afterward so they can have people back inside the next day.”
Neeley said for the August election, she is predicting 38-40% voter turnout. Additional information on the upcoming Taney County election and candidates can be found at taneycounty.org.
