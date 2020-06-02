Branson stuck with one existing alderman and elected two new ones on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Forsyth and Hollister decided not to make any changes, but in Hollister, one of the races was extremely close.
In Branson, Ward 1 Alderman Bill Skains held off a tough challenge from Marshall Howden by a vote of 193-161. Willard Harris, whose name was on the ballot, but who stopped campaigning and threw his support behind Howden, got 9 votes.
Incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Rick Castillon was defeated by challenger Jeff Seay. Seay got 295 votes to Castillon’s 107. In Ward 3, Jamie Whiteis ran unopposed and got 315 votes. He will replace Brian Clonts, who did not run for re-election.
In Hollister, Aldermen David Honey barely held off challenger James S. Pulliam 63-60. None of the votes are final until the county clerk certifies them.
Hollister Mayor David Tate, on the other hand, had less trouble fending off a challenge from Blake Bryan Swindall, by a vote of 252-93.
In Forsyth, incumbent Mayor Kelly Dougherty held off a challenge from Sherrie R-Veltkamp 259-139.
County-wide, voters approved a law enforcement sales tax by a vote of 2,898 to 1,847.
For the Branson School Board, voters were able to pick three candidates. The top three vote-getters were Sonja Myer, Angie Smith and Lane McConnell.
For the Forsyth School Board, the top three votes went to Ryan Sanders, Brenda Persinger, and Nikki Henson.
For the Hollister School Board, the top three were Renea Daniels, Jae Jones, Chris Kaempfer.
Voters approved the Western Taney County Fire Protection District Proposition by a vote of 1,087 to 675.
Taney County results came after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The county tried a system of drive-thru voting. Many voters indicated online that they were experiencing long waits to vote, including after the polls closed.
Check back with bransontrilakesnews.com on Wednesday for a complete list of votes.
