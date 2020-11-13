Several Stone County individuals and entities were honored at this year’s Table Rock Lake Chamber Lake Splash Awards.
The annual Lake Splash Awards event was greatly scaled back this year, due to the pandemic. The chamber presented it as a Facebook Live event, with just a handful of participants attending the event in person at Bloom Church in Branson.
The Guardian Award, which is presented to a first responder whose service helps keep the community safe, was presented to Stone County Deputy Brett Stump.
According to the chamber, when Stump “learned that four County School Resource Officers did not receive funding from the county, Stump took it upon himself to fill a need and provided them with additional equipment to improve the safety of students and patrons. His selfless service, compassion, and kindness have been an inspiration to many.”
The Business of the Year Award, presented to a business with outstanding customer service, a high quality product or service, and a strong commitment to the community, was given to Vino Cellars, owned by Steph and Matt Bekebrede. According to the chamber, “COVID-19 was devastating for may restaurants and attractions at Table Rock lake, but the Bekebredes pivoted by staying positive with messaging via email and social media campaigns promoting ‘TV Dinners’ and ‘Pick Up’ meals. They also offered delivery service and ‘virtual’ events to demonstrate their customer commitment while keeping their business alive.”
The Trailblazer Award, which recognizes an individual who has forged a path for others in the area, demonstrated leadership, and influenced the community in a positive manner, was presented to Layne Morrill. According to the chamber, “Morrill has been a national, state and local leader in the real estate business and a long-time contributor to the community. He has a distinguished service record including his career-long political involvement which helped to develop and grow the community.”
The Community Service Award is given annually to an individual or organization who has improved one or of the following aspects of the community: quality of life, economy, educational opportunities, beauty, serenity and safety. This year’s recipient was Stone County Health Department Director Pam Burnett. According to the chamber, “During COVID, Burnett participated in County and State Emergency Management Preparedness, and she still continues to guide leaders in the area. Burnett provided advice and direction based upon facts surrounding the disease as presented by the CDC and the State Health Department. She quickly became a leader among the consortium of County Health Departments around the state where logic and patience prevailed. She was willing to engage in and think through individual community issues to ensure best practices but still allow commerce to operate at a high and yet considerate level. Burnett maintained constant communication with county partners which resulted in greater confidence within the county that leaders were doing the right things.”
A recorded version of the 2020 Lake Splash Award ceremony is available on the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.