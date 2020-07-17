The intersection of Historic U.S. 165 and Business 65 in Hollister was partially closed to traffic on Tuesday, July 14, following a two-vehicle accident.
Sometime during the 10 o’clock hour, emergency crews were called to the intersection, which sits in front of College of the Ozarks, in response to the crash.
The impact of the crash caused one of the involved vehicles to roll over onto it’s side.
An occupant of the overturned truck had to be extricated from the vehicle by units with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District and the Hollister Police Department.
The Taney County Ambulance District was also called to the scene to treat and transport the rescued vehicle occupant to the hospital.
No additional information on the cause of the crash or the status of the involved vehicle occupants has been released.
A call to the Hollister Police Department was not returned by press time.
