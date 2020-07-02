A suspect is in custody after being subdued by a Taney County homeowner and a sheriff’s deputy the night of July 1.
In a press release, Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell reported at 10:04 p.m., Taney County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Airport Road north of Branson in reference to an “out of control adult” being threatening to family members. Upon arriving in the area, one of the deputies located a man matching the description of the individual walking on Airport Road.
When the deputy attempted to make contact with the man, he ran behind a residence. As the deputy started after him on foot, he heard a gunshot, followed by another gunshot as he approached the back of the residence. As the deputy came around to building, he found the owner of the residence on the ground fighting the man who had run away from the deputy, the release stated.
The homeowner had allegedly fired the first gunshot into the ground in an effort to try and stop the man from running away. The man then attacked the homeowner and a second gunshot went off during the fight for the gun, according to the release.
No one was struck by any of the bullets. The man was taken into custody and transported to a Springfield hospital for minor injuries not associated with the fired gunshots, stated the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.