The 2020 Primary is just a few weeks away. On Aug. 4, Taney County residents will be voting to re-elect Western Taney County Commissioner incumbent candidate Brandon Williams or place newcomer candidate Robert Dimetroff into the position.
Each of the candidates participated in a phone or in-person interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News. Answers are presented in the order candidates appear on the ballot and have been edited for space.
Background
Williams was born and raised in Branson. He is a graduate of Branson High School. Williams attended Southwest Missouri State University where he received a Bachelors degree in Sociology with an emphasis in Crime and Society. Williams and his wife Katie have four children together, ages 5 through 11. Williams is the owner of the Turkey Creek Express Shell Station in Hollister. He has served as the Western Taney County Commissioner for seven and half years.
Dimetroff and his family moved to Taney County from Joplin in 1977. He graduated from Hollister High School in 1980. Dimetroff has been married to his wife Tammy for 33 years. Together they have two kids and nine grandchildren. Dimetroff has worked for the last nine years at the Taney County Mount Branson Shop as a mechanic, where he takes care of all the heavy machinery, dump trucks and pick-ups.
Why are you running for Western Taney County Commissioner?
Williams: “I truly do love Taney County, and I love this area. I feel like the last seven and a half years as commissioner, I’ve been able to represent and do what’s best for the area.
`“I feel like I’ve done a great job of holding on to what’s important for the citizens, but also realizing and understanding the need to progress for the betterment of Taney County. I was able to be raised here, stay here, have a business here and provide for my family here, and I want those same opportunities to be here for my kids if they choose to do so. With that being said, I want those same opportunities for every citizen’s family to be able to stay, if they chose. We love Taney County, we love the area and we want to be able to have a good way of life here and our families be able to stay here and be productive and raise their own families.”
Dimetroff: “The reason I’m running is I work for Taney County. I see a lot of the problems, being I’m in-house where a lot of the public doesn’t know and see what needs to be brought out to the public and be more informed of what’s going on as a county.”
Is there a particular issue you would like to address if re-elected/elected?
Williams: “We’ve got recycling issues … I would like to see a more county-wide, community-involved — and when I say community-involved, I mean a partnership between the cities and the county — to have a better facility. There maybe a small fee for that. We have to make sure that it’s financially responsible. If it’s, ‘Hey, we’re going to charge you $3 to bring something in.’ I think that, that’s not out of line to ask for. If you do it through a trash company, they’re charging you.
“We wouldn’t be trying to make any money off of it, we would just try to help subsidize the expenses that are going to be there, because there’s going to be expenses in it. Without looking at all of the numbers, and that’s what we’re in the process of right now.
“We don’t know exactly what it looks like yet, but I think it’s important to have a good recycling program that could benefit the entire community and help any of the citizens that want to be a part of that.”
Dimetroff: “Yes. It would be the employment of the Taney County employees. Trying to get that straightened up to have good work ethics and the wages and stuff around here, the guys are having a hard time living on what small pay they get. All the people in the area, they need a voice on this. They need a person they can walk up to, talk too, that will listen and try to improve the area.”
Is there anything else about yourself or your campaign you would like voters to know?
Williams: I genuinely care about the area. I genuinely care about Taney County, and I care about the people in Taney County. I’ve cried with a lot of them. I’ve laughed with a lot of them.
“I want to continue serving. There’s a lot of things that are happening, whether they be budgetary, whether they be employment or whether they be just different services, I think it’s important to have the experience and the institutional knowledge of why things, where they’re at, and how we keep moving forward. I feel like we’ve done a good job of bringing us to where we are and to keep on moving forward.”
Dimetroff: “I’m doing the campaign out of my own pocket. I’m a hard working person. I work every day. I’ve got a small garage at the house that I work out of to try to make (ends) meet. I’m just trying to do the best job I can. I want to make it an eight- to 10-hour-a-day job if I get the position.”
