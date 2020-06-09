There’s a new place in Hollister to get all the healthy smoothies and fat-burning teas your heart desires.
Nutrition 417 is at 215 Gage Dr. Suite D in Hollister and is owned by Glynis and Mike Staggs.
“We use products from the No. 1 nutrition company in the world, which has been in business for 40 years,” said Glynis Staggs. “We moved from central Arkansas to share our passion, so we are here to stay.
“We are both from small towns and fell in love with Hollister. As soon as I saw our current location, I knew we had found our club home.”
Nutrition 417 has a lot to offer to help individuals live a healthy lifestyle.
“We have delicious complete meal replacement shakes and calorie-burning, energizing teas,” said Staggs. “We offer the ability to achieve a healthier lifestyle. Whether that is losing, gaining or maintaining weight, we can help. If you are an athlete or just want to tone and build muscle, we can help!”
The Staggs want to work with customers, because they’ve been on the journey to a healthier lifestyle, too.
“My husband and I reached a point where we had to make a healthy lifestyle change,” said Staggs. “I visited a friend’s nutrition club in Bryant, Arkansas and was immediately hooked. We jumped into the business full force.
“Our own personal results were the motivation to open our own club. We knew we had to share our passion.”
Nutrition 417 also provides various services.
“In addition to our shakes & teas, we offer free wellness profiles, meal plans, grocery lists and one on one support,” said Staggs. “We live the lifestyle along (with) you!”
Even though the business’s opening, in the face of COVID-19, wasn’t completely smooth, Nutrition 417 is now open for business and working to keep their customers safe.
“We are open for business with social distancing guidelines,” said Staggs. “We are continually sanitizing countertops, door handles, etc. Our cups and straws are disposable.”
For information, call 417-320-3039 or visit them on Facebook at Nutrition 417.
