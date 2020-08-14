On Friday a Taney County judge ruled against a request to put a temporary hold on Branson’s face covering ordinance.
The first hearing regarding the lawsuit against the city of Branson and several aldermen took place Friday, Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. in Taney County court where Circuit Judge Jeff Merrell decided on the plaintiff’s request for a temporary injunction.
According to an online court docket, both sides gave arguments and cited cases. Dr. Shawn Usery M.D, Chief Medical Officer for CoxHealth, testified for the defense. After hearing arguments, Merrell denied the temporary restraining order.
Springfield Attorney Kristi Fulnecky is representing plaintiffs Jamie Hall and his online business Branson Etched Mugs, as well as Bo Dejager and his business Foam Bros.
Branson Etched Mugs is an online business that rents open retail space within the city of Branson and Foam Bros is an insulation contractor. Both plaintiffs believe that the face covering ordinance is affecting their businesses and their livelihood.
Branson city attorney Chris Lebeck had made a motion seeking to limit pre-trial publicity, but Merrell overruled the motion. According to the online docket: “The Court acknowledges that Rule of Professional Conduct 4-3.6 applies to the lawyers in this case - and in every case - but declines to issue an order specifically reminding counsel of this rule.”
Other portions of the plaintiff’s petition remain pending as of press time.
Branson’s face covering ordinance went into effect on Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and remains in effect until Tuesday, Sept. 8 when the aldermen will decide to either extend the mandate or let it expire.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News will update the public regarding this matter as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.