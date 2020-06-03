A woman from Verona has been charged for stealing, drug possession and forgery following her arrest on June 2 in Shell Knob.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported narcotic investigators were conducting an investigation on YY Highway in Shell Knob, when they located and conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Springfield at approximately 1 p.m. The driver, identified as Victoria F. Howell, 35, of Verona, was arrested and transported to the Stone County Jail.
Further investigation led authorities to an area near Campbell Point Campground, where they located the Howell’s camper, which was found to be stolen out of Monett. During a search of the camper, deputies discovered methamphetamine, paraphernalia, burglary tools, counterfeit checks and equipment to create counterfeit checks, the release stated.
On June 3, a warrant was issued for Howell’s arrest. As of press time Howell was being held in the Stone County Jail without bond, stated the release.
Howell is being charged with two counts of Felony Stealing, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Felony Forgery. She is scheduled for a docket hearing on Tuesday June 9 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.