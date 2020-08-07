It’s officially been a week since the Branson face covering ordinance became active on July 31 and a lack of compliance is continuously looked at when reported.
According to the Branson Police Department, between Friday, July 31 and noon on Aug. 4, the Branson Police Department had received 15 calls for service regarding face coverings, city spokesperson Melody Pettit said in an email.
All businesses that have received a call for service, are now in compliance and the Branson Police Department responds to complaints as they receive them, she said.
She said there had been no citations or major issues with compliance.
The Police Department is using a three-step process to meet its objective, which includes education, officer discretion and enforcement.
“Education is the first step in enforcement,” Pettit said by email. “The Police Department will work to educate violators of an ordinance before pursuing further action. In this particular case, the education component also included a public education campaign on the City’s website and across all social media channels that included a helpful FAQ document.
The City also posted several electronic message boards across the City, letting the public know face coverings are required.”
The second step in the process is officer discretion. This provides the officer the opportunity to use discretion when contacting violators and determining compliance.
And lastly, the third step the Police Department will use is enforcement, which would include a citation.
The Branson Police Department’s enforcement strategy can be found in the FAQ document, found on the city’s website.
The full ordinance and more information can be found at http://bransonmo.gov/805/Coronavirus-Information under “Local Response.”
