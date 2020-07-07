The office of Nicole Galloway, Missouri State Auditor performed an audit of Stone county who received a ‘fair’ rating.
The audit includes an overall overview of the controls and procedures of the following offices:
- Public Administrator
- Sheriff
- County Collector
- Payroll
- Prosecuting Attorney
According to the report, a ‘fair’ rating indicates that the audited party needs to improve operations in several areas and that the final report contains several findings that require immediate attention.
According to the Missouri State Auditor’s office, because these county offices are managed by several different elected individuals, the audit findings of one office does not necessarily apply to the operations of another office. The rating is assigned to the county as a whole and does not indicate the performance of any one elected official or county office.
The following includes the findings of the auditor’s office for each office and then the response of the office to the reported findings.
According to the audit, the Public Administrator’s office:
- Does not always file timely annual settlements or status reports.
- Does not assess or collect fees from the accounts of most wards or estates.
- They lack adequate documentation for gift cards purchased for a ward.
The Public Administrator response stated “timely filings” have not been possible due to the lack of time and heavy, complicated caseload. This office is reported to have no staff so all of the duties fall to one person, the Public Administrator. However the office has hired a part-time employee and is in the works of getting a new “estate management computer program” once funds are made available, which should fix the timeliness of filings.
In regard to collecting fees from the accounts of most wards or estates, two decedent estates that were anticipated to close in 2019 did not due to issues beyond the control of the Public Administrator’s office. However, these cases will supposedly be resolved and closed in 2020, so the fee revenues not collected in 2019 should be collected in 2020.
Finally, in regards to the lack of adequate documentation for gift cards purchased for a ward, the office agrees to the needed improvement in collecting supporting documents and is continuing to work with and educate the ward.
This ward is reported to be homeless, moves from place to place, finds it difficult to keep up with all receipts and loses them often.
According to the audit, the Sheriff’s office:
- Does not deposit receipts in a timely manner.
- Does not restrictively endorse checks upon receipt.
- Does not have proper controls and procedures to make sure all unpaid costs for boarding prisoners are properly taken care of.
-Does not have established procedures to follow up on outstanding checks in the Inmate bank account.
- The $15 flat fee for mileage when serving civil papers does not fall in line with state law.
In the Sheriff’s office response, all checks are now double-checked for endorsement, the office will deposit receipts timely (more than weekly), a full-time employee has been added to track board bill payments and a new Jail Administrator has been hired.
Also, checks are issued for transferring inmates and sent with their personal belongings. As of Feb. 28, 2020 the Sheriff’s office has also changed the fees for civil paper services to $30 and added a fee for actual mileage.
According to the audit, the County Collector’s office:
- Does not monitor or reduce the percentage used to determine how much should be withheld from tax collections for the Assessment Fund. This resulted in approximately $77,700 more from tax collections up to Dec. 31, 2019 than allowed by state law.
- The office reportedly does not adequately monitor the balances of taxpayers in the partial payment account.
- Does not account for the numerical sequence of manual receipt slips that are issued for partial payments.
The County Collector’s office response stated that the error of additional assessment deductions was due to an interpretation of the law by both the County Collector and the previous County Assessor. It has since been fixed and refunds have been issued for 2019.
In regard to the inadequate monitoring of taxpayer balances in the partial payment account, the office reports that contrary to the audit finding, they do check the balance in the partial payment account regularly (monthly) and they believe the taxpayer should tell them when to apply their funds.
Finally, in regard to not accounting for the numerical sequence of manual receipt slips that are issued for partial payments, the County Collector will make only one receipt slip book available for all staff to share and sign, instead of different employees all having individual slip books.
According to the audit, Payroll:
- Does not have timesheets prepared for salaried employees, and their vacation, sick leave or compensatory time earned or taken is not tracked.
- Employees on salary are paid in advance of time worked. That reportedly could lead to errors leading to employees being over or underpaid.
Payroll’s response regarding not having timesheets prepared for salaried employees states that the Auditor’s recommendation is not appropriate for counties that have salaried employees who are exempt from FLSA overtime. However, the County Commission has proposed a new policy that will help account for time worked and leave for salaried employees.
In regard to the recommendation to discontinue paying officeholders and salaried employees in advance, the County Commission considered and addressed it; however in the last 25 years there has been only one instance where reimbursement of wages was required so they will continue on, so not to cause financial hardship to officeholders and salaried employees.
According to the audit, the Prosecuting Attorney’s office:
- Does not deposit receipts in a timely fashion.
The Prosecuting Attorney’s office responded by saying the issue has been addressed as of Feb. 2020 by putting in place a specific policy for the office. The Prosecuting Attorney has reportedly monitored the bank statements more closely since February and has seen no violations.
Find the full auditor’s report at auditor.mo.gov
