An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Taney County.
In a press release, Taney County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Daniels reported that on the morning of Oct. 9, his office received information on the discovery of possible human remains in a wooded area east of Forsyth. Taney County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the location and confirmed that the remains were indeed human.
Evidence was located in the area that indicate the possible identification of the remains. There was no obvious cause of death and investigators are looking into the case, according to the press release.
No additional information on the investigation had been released as of press time.
