Authorities were forced to close down a portion of Missouri 265 this morning after a propane truck overturned near the intersection with Missouri 376 in Branson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bryan Ussery, 42, of Hollister was traveling north on Highway 265 when his 2015 Freight-liner Propane Tanker traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway. The tanker then returned to the roadway, overturned and struck a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Darren Waggoner, 55, of Aurora.
Western Taney County Assistant Fire Chief James Lannan reported that at just after 9 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the scene along with Branson Fire & Rescue.
“Original reports stated there was an entrapment in the truck and that there were injuries, but by the time we got there both drivers had self-extricated and removed themselves away from the actual incident,” said Lannan. “They were being evaluated by Taney County Ambulance District when we arrived.”
Lannan said that, upon arrival, crews discovered a very small propane leak coming from the tanker.
“It wasn’t actually the tank itself, it was some of the fittings that they utilize to fill propane tanks. So the tank itself never suffered any real damage,” said Lannan. “The leak was so small we didn’t find it necessary to evacuate any homes or businesses in the area.”
Lannan added that the weather was actually working in their favor.
“Being so warm. Propane evaporates in very warm weather. It dispersed itself, so we didn’t evacuate anybody. Representatives from the propane company were able to arrive,” said Lannan. “We assisted them in going in and shutting down the valve that was leaking. The hazard was mitigated at that point.”
To remove the tanker from the road, Lannan said they had to contact McDowell’s Towing, a heavy wrecker company.
“They came and were able to upright the vehicle without actually just flipping it back over,” he said. “They did it in a very gentle way not to damage the tank any further.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Ussery was transported by Taney County Ambulance District to Cox Medical Center Branson to be treated for moderate injuries. Lannan said Waggoner refused additional treatment. Both Ussery and Waggoner were wearing their seat belts, according to the crash report.
“There were a lot of agencies involved in mitigating this incident, and it’s only because we all work together very well,” said Lannan. “We’ve built these relationships over the course of time just to make sure when we have an incident like this that falls on a line in-between Taney County and Branson that everybody’s getting the best possible service they can get. Whether it’s from Branson or from Western or another agency that we partner with. Everybody’s getting the full capabilities of every agency in the county instead of just relying on one group of people.”
Lannan added that, around 12:30 p.m., 265 reopened to traffic. Mutual aid was also provided by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.
