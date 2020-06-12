Branson’s Ward 3 has a new face representing them.
Jamie Whiteis was sworn in at the June 9 Board of Aldermen meeting and is now filling the seat previously held by Brian Clonts, who did not run for reelection.
“I didn’t think about running for alderman (but) I had several people who live in my ward that approached me because they knew Dr. Clonts wasn’t running for reelection,” said Whiteis. “It’s a position of the people, and if the people are asking you to do it, I felt obligated this is where I need to be right now.”
Whiteis said he is thankful to the Ward 3 residents and is excited for new things to come to his ward and the city of Branson.
“I appreciate the residents in Ward 3 that voted for me. I know I was unopposed, but to have them come out and still vote for me, I was very appreciative and thankful for that,” said Whiteis.
“In Ward 3 we’re going to have the new fire department, so I want to help ensure we’re getting good representation in our ward. This is something we really need. Other things I’d like to bring to our ward, we don’t have a city park in Ward 3, so I’d like to help see if we can get that achieved, too.”
Although Whiteis isn’t a lifelong resident, he has deep ties to the Branson community that will last a lifetime.
“I was actually born at the little brick building on the Cox campus when it was Skaggs Hospital a few decades ago,” said Whiteis. “I was actually born here, spent the first three or four years of my life here, and then my parents were school teachers and we moved to Ash Grove where they taught, so I was there quite a few years.
“Then I came back here to college at College of the Ozarks and graduated there, and I have been here for the last 30 years. I’m also the General Manager at Tanger Outlets. This is my 22nd year with Tanger.
“I was born in Branson, so I have a special place in my heart for Branson. I just want to see it succeed and do well.”
Whiteis has held many seats in the Branson area to help contribute to the community. According to the city of Branson website, Whiteis has served on the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) Policy and Procedures council, the Table Rock Village Board of Trustees, the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks Board of Directors, the City of Branson Comprehensive Steering Committee/Branson Community Plan 2030 and the Branson Lakes Area Chamber/CVB Board.
Whiteis is also excited about the future of the 76 Revitalization Project.
“I’ve been active with the Highway 76 CID, and so I’m hoping to see that get through, do that and just bring more back to the city,” said Whiteis. “The last year, there seems to be a lot of discontent. We all need to focus on this city and what we can do to make this city thrive and make it better.”
