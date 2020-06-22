A video taken during Sunday’s protest at a Branson business, showing a woman making a statement supportive of the Ku Klux Klan, has elicited a response from the city.
The video, which was filmed during a Black Live Matter protest Sunday afternoon at Dixie Outfitters on 76 Country Boulevard, has gone viral.
The video shows a woman sitting in the back of a pickup in the Dixie Outfitters parking lot. She appears to be talking to one or more of the protesters when she states, “I will teach my grandchildren to hate you all.”
Then, holding up a Confederate flag, she says, “Suck on this.”
At the end of the clip, she states “KKK belief.”
The video, which lasts a little more than 30 seconds, has been attracting a lot of views. So much, that Branson Mayor Edd Akers issued a statement on Monday.
“The City of Branson does not condone any type of hate speech. We have seen approximately seven demonstrations since May 30, all of which have been peaceful with no significant issues. The majority of the people of Branson are welcoming, open, and neighborly citizens. Many here have a strong moral background with servant’s hearts and a spirit of hospitality. We welcome all to come and experience our friendly town.”
As Akers mentioned, there have been several demonstrations in Branson over the past few weeks, similar to those around the country protesting systemic racism. Sunday’s event was the second protest at Dixie Outfitters, a business that sells Confederate flags and Confederate related items.
Dixie Outfitters became a target of protests after a 2015 story from the Springfield News-Leader began circulating on social media. The story revealed that a co-owner of the store attempted to adopt a highway in Arkansas in the 1990s on behalf of the Ku Klux Klan.
The protesters chanted “Ban the Klan” on several occasions.
At the time the video was shot, protesters were standing on the sidewalk next to the business, and counter protesters were in the Dixie Outfitters parking lot. The two sides were in close proximity and many verbal exchanges, both calm and heated, occurred during the event.
The Branson Police Department also issued a statement earlier on Monday stating that the protest remained peaceful.
This demonstration had approximately 100 individuals involved and took place between approximately 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Branson Police were present during the entire demonstration. Although occasionally emotions were raised, demonstrators were cooperative with Branson Police in efforts to maintain a peaceful event. There were no arrests made during the demonstration.
