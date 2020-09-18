Students who are enrolled in seated classes are receiving free breakfast and lunch.
Through a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), public schools, as of earlier this month, can provide these meals for free to students enrolled in seated classes until the end of the year.
According to a press release on the USDA’s website, on Aug. 31, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the USDA would extend several flexibilities that allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to children into the fall months to ensure children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” said Secretary Perdue in the press release.
“We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school foodservice professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation. This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually – so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments.”
In the Branson area, local schools are seeing this opportunity as a big win for their students.
According to a newsletter distributed by Branson Public Schools, beginning Sept. 8, all students have the opportunity to eat breakfast and lunch free of charge.
“I’ve lived in the Branson community for 18 years and I know how important the tourist industry is to our economy and the COVID-19 pandemic that we’ve been dealing with for the last six months has really impacted a lot of people as far as income, as far as the ability to get the resources necessary to eat at times,” said Executive Director of Operations at Branson Public Schools Chip Arnette. “To me this is huge because it’s a burden off of parents and families to know that they don’t have to worry about that through at least Dec. 31. Not only are their kids going to get educated, but their meals are going to be free, and it’s one less thing they have to worry about as we try to figure out how to move forward as a community.”
Arnette also wants to remind those that there are still things everyone needs to be aware of when this program is no longer available.
“One thing I want people to be cognizant of is the fact that it does run through Dec. 31,” said Arnette. “So, in order to have a seamless transition into the second semester, if they are on free or reduced lunch we need to make sure that they continue to get their paperwork turned in so that there’s not a gap starting in January, we can go ahead and just seamlessly move from first semester into second semester. So, getting paperwork into the food service office is still very important.”
For more information regarding meals at Branson, visit branson.k12.mo.us
According to a press release provided by the Reeds Spring School District, any meal charges on or after Sept. 1 will be credited back into student’s accounts. However, any charges before Sept. 1 still must be paid.
“We are delighted and grateful to be able to provide free meals to our students during this difficult and uncertain time,” said Reeds Spring Director of Food Services Jonas Dodson in an email.
For more information regarding meals at Reeds Spring, call the Food Service Department at 417-272-8332.
According to an electronic newsletter provided by Hollister R-V School District, all students will automatically receive free breakfast and lunch with no application process.
“We are excited to announce that due to an extension of federal funding through the USDA, ALL seated, in-person Hollister students will receive free breakfast and lunch through December 31, 2020 (or until program funding is depleted),” said Hollister’s Communications Director Kim Connell in an email. “There is no need for parents to send in money for breakfast or lunch until that time. All students will automatically receive free breakfast and lunch (it does not matter whether or not students qualify for free or reduced meals). There is no application process. Students who currently have a credit on their meal account will maintain that credit until it is needed.
“The last six months have been such an uncertain time for our community as a whole. Businesses in our community have struggled. Many of our parents have not been able to work. So many families are having financial stress on top of the everyday stress that COVID brings. We are extremely grateful to the USDA for allowing this opportunity for schools to do this small thing that can help many families in a big way, can help meet one of the basic needs of students, and help ensure our children are getting the nutritious food they need so they can grow, develop, and focus on learning.”
For more information regarding meals at Hollister, visit the ‘Food Services’ page at hollister.k12.mo.us
