An agreement was passed by the Branson Board of Aldermen for professional consultant services of HDR Engineering, INC for the subgrade analysis and preliminary engineering of a flood protection system at the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant is located near the banks of Lake Taneycomo and has been in danger of flooding three times since 2011. The staff report states that during these events, water levels have been inches away from flowing over the existing border that surrounds the facility.
According to Mike Ray, utilities director for the city of Branson, this agreement and the work that follows is considered phase 2 of the project engineering.
The staff report states that a conceptual design study was completed in 2019 to identify viable flood protection options for the facility.
The result by the study engineer recommended a permanent sheet-pile type flood wall with an associated groundwater pumping system for the facility.
On Sept. 10, 2019, proposals from three firms were submitted to the Capital Improvements Committee and it was unanimously decided to award the engineering work to HDR Engineering.
According to a city staff report, for several months city officials worked with HDR representatives to pinpoint 11 task segments that will need to be completed in phase 2 of the engineering.
The cost of engineering phase 2 is not to exceed $456,145, which is 4.5% of the estimated project cost.
Funding from the Taney County sewer sales tax will be used to reimburse the city for this phase.
According to Ray, the facility is currently worth approximately $80 million today, and it would cost in excess of $100 million to completely relocate the facility.
The city has already invested $96,800 in the conceptual study.
The estimated total cost of the flood wall for the plant is $10.2 million, according to city administration.
Those in charge of the project are looking to secure a “no rise condition,” to try to ensure that all work done in the area of the facility does not affect other areas nearby by raising the water level, according to Ray.
Surveys of a large area of the lake floor around the facility will be surveyed to help ensure this.
The agreement passed 5-0.
Alderman Kevin McConnell was absent from the meeting.
