Eight more Taney County residents have died due to COVID-19, including one in her teens.
According to the Taney County Health Department, the number of Taney County residents whose deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 is now 46.
On Thursday morning, the health department announced the latest eight deaths. They include a male in his 80s, four women in their 80s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her late teens.
The health department continues to encourage residents to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions as we enter the fall and winter seasons. These include physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, wearing a face covering, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces. They are also encouraging residents to get a flu vaccination, as flu season is here.
“As we approach winter and holiday seasons, prevention is of utmost importance,” Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said in a press release. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue their diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”
As of Wednesday, there were 1,968 confirmed cases among Taney County residents, with 1,357 more cases under investigation, according to the health department’s website. The website said 1,712 county residents have recovered from COVID.
According to the Stone County Health Department, Stone County, as of Wednesday, had 1,606 total cases, with 157 still active. The county has had 19 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For more information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org. For the Stone County Health Department, call 417-357-6134 or visit stonecountyhealthdepartment.com.
