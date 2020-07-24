The city of Hollister couldn’t use a typical fundraising method for its annual fireworks display, so the business community stepped up.
The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce made a $2,000 donation to the city on July 16 to assist with the annual tradition.
Because of the pandemic, the city decided not to do its typical boot pass among fireworks spectators.
Instead, they did a virtual boot pass.
“We went to a virtual boot pass, as we tried to limit the contact between individuals during Fourth of July,” said Hollister Deputy Administrator Denise Olmstead during the July 16 meeting. “So we decided to forego any of our activities in the park and that included our boot pass.”
In previous years, she said, the boot pass would raise about $1,200 of the annual $3,200 in donations. In order to make up for what the city would be unable to raise, they got creative.
“We took it virtual with the help of the chamber, and they helped us to promote a virtual boot pass,” Olmstead said. “They also sent out more personalized letters to our 360 business license holders. So we just wanted to encourage everyone to be safe and to continue to uphold our tradition. We were just shy of $5,300 for the year, which is amazing.”
Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board John Hagey said a few words when he presented the $2,000 donation to the city.
“It was our distinct pleasure to work with Denise and work with the city on behalf of trying to set up the virtual boot pass,” Hagey said. “We understand the challenges ... in 2020 with businesses being shut down, many social gatherings being limited or completely banned.
“So as a result of that, we helped with the virtual boot pass, and we also, from the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, I would like to make a contribution of $2,000 to the city of Hollister.”
In a press release, the chamber said they plan to make the virtual boot pass an annual event.
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss singled out Olmstead for her work on this.
“Denise is being relatively modest,” Ziegenfuss said. “When we do send out letters, and we do send out letters, they are normally a form letter that you would expect to get from your local political subdivision asking for your support of a holiday event. Denise took that to a new level, rewrote the letter in a more meaningful and professional manner, and she took the time to personalize names and write little notes and do things to each of those letters.
“And as people returned contributions, contributions we’ve never received before, they commented on that, that they said this was something different than they were used to, and that they really appreciated that.”
