Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake is hosting a Craft Extravaganza to raise money for Stone and Taney county charities.
The Craft Extravaganza is going to be held under tents at Harter House in Kimberling City on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.
“Neighbors and Friends in the past have had a Home Tour the first weekend of December and a Twilight Fundraiser live and silent auction in October, which were canceled due to COVID,” said Barbara Walker, Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake publicity. “Those were our two main fundraisers. Last year we raised $62,000 for local Stone and Taney county charities, and the year before we raised $72,000.”
Despite the pandemic forcing Neighbors and Friends to alter their original schedule, they’ve found a new, fun way to bring everyone together.
“This year, obviously we’ve had no luck in raising anything,” said Walker. “So, one of our interest groups are ‘the Crafters,’ and they decided that they wanted to hold a fundraiser.
“So, we all joined together and hundreds of different ladies throughout Stone and Taney county have been working on all different kinds of items, all kinds of decor for Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, different jellies, canned goods; we’re going to have a raffle, probably have about 20 raffle baskets that you’ll be able to buy a chance to. One of our members’ husband made an Adirondack chair (handcrafted water ski Adirondack chair) that will be a separate silent auction item that people can bid on.”
According to Walker, all proceeds will go to the Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake’s charity fund to help various 501c3 grant applicants.
“Oh, it means everything (to be able to hold this fundraiser),” said Walker. “It’s amazing once people found out about this event, people were calling Jan Meyers, she’s the one pulling this together, and saying ‘oh I’d like to donate quilts, I’d like to donate canned jams and jellies, I’d like to donate handmade linens,’ Then all of a sudden, somebody else would hear about it and it just kept growing.
“It is going to be huge. The Harter House has allowed us to have our event at their parking lot. Our tents are going to be set up, we’ll have people walking around selling raffle tickets and we’re excited because before this we didn’t have any money to give to any of our applicants for the grants. Which, for 25 years we’ve been giving money to a lot of these local charities that depend on our donations and this year they probably weren’t going to get anything. But, why we’re so excited about the Craft Extravaganza is now we’re going to be able to have some money to give to these people that have applied for grants.”
The Craft Extravaganza isn’t the only fun thing going on in Kimberling City to raise money for those in need on Oct. 17.
“The thing that I’d like people to know most about is this is the same day that The Elks Club is having their car show, The Rotary Club is having their 5K, and they’re all happening at the same time,” said Walker. “So, it would be a great day for people to come out and participate not only in our event and help charities but have fun at the other events also.”
Walker also highlighted how Christmas is right around the corner and this would be a great place to find something special for everyone.
“Don’t forget, it’s time to buy Christmas presents, and what a great place to buy Christmas presents that are handmade,” said Walker. “You can go (anywhere) and buy something, but this is made with somebody’s heart. If you can’t find something for somebody, we’re going to have Christmas wreaths and Christmas ornaments and table decorations and Halloween decorations. I mean, there’s nothing that you won’t be able to find there.”
Visit nftrl.org
