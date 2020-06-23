A local resort has been recognized through a plaque at Shriners Hospitals for Children - St. Louis for helping raise over $200,000 in seven years for the hospital.
Danny Flucke, Hunter’s Friend Resort and Indian Owners Association have recently been recognized with a plaque located in Shriners new wing for donations made through their annual auction/raffle.
This year, the 17th Annual Indian Rally on Indian Point will take place at Hunter’s Friend Resort on Indian Point Aug. 23-30.
According to Mike and Handan Kugler, owners of Hunter’s Friend Resort, they are on track to raise another $50,000 for Shriners Hospital through the annual Indian Motorcycle charitable auction created by Danny Flucke seven years ago.
“We started the rally 17 years ago, and then seven years ago Danny Flucke came up with the idea for this auction,” said Handan. “Then Indian Owners Association was established by Byron and Cendy (Efird). Indian Owners Association is a nonprofit - so they came up with the idea of doing a raffle for a motorcycle and anything that is raised from this raffle will be donated to the children’s hospital.
“It’s a collective effort, it’s not just Mike and Handan. - People like Danny Flucke and Indian Owners Association and the Shriners reps from Springfield, all these people contribute to this rally.”
According to the Indian Owners Association website, Indian Owners Association is a federally recognized Not For Profit 501C7. Through this designation, they can legally raise funds through raffles to benefit the community.
In their case, they “actively support the Shriner’s Children Hospital of St. Louis” and greatly contributes to the auction held every year (typically held in May) down Indian Point (Annual Indian Rally on Indian Point).
The contributions of these groups have even planted roots in the lives of other locals.
The Kuglers’ 11-year-old twin daughters, Chloe and Mackenzie, have also grown up around Indian Motorcycles and have a deeply rooted love from them and the Indian Motorcycle community. They even recently repainted an Indian Motorcycle themed logo on the Hunter’s Friend Resort’s pool floor.
“For the past couple of years, the twins have been hounding me to repaint the warbonnet, and I resisted because I knew it was a large job to undertake,” said Mike in an email.
“Finally, this year I gave in and agreed to let them do the painting. It took both of them almost eight hours to complete over two evenings – working on a 45 degree slanted concrete pool bottom. Mackenzie proclaimed it was ‘The proudest moment of her life!’ when she finished and saw the final results.”
Visit huntersfriendresort.com/indian-rally-on-indian-point/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.