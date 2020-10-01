A man from Powersite was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 30, one mile from Mildred in Taney County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Larry Startin, 51, of Powersite was traveling west on Missouri 76 when his 2016 Toyota Camry ran off of the road, struck a driveway, rolled over and came to rest on its top.
Startin was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen and transported to Kissee-Scholfield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, according to the online crash report.
The Highway Patrol received mutual aid at the scene from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Taney County Fire Protection District and the Taney County Ambulance District. Troop D reported this incident as its 91st fatality crash for 2020, the report stated.
