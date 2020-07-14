Taney and Stone counties reported newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last week.
As of Monday afternoon, the Taney County Health Department reported that there had been a total of 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Taney County residents. Of those 136, 81 are active, 52 have recovered, and three have died.
The health department reported potential community exposure from five of the individuals at the following locations:
Wednesday, July
11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. RecPlex swim (unmasked)
Thursday, July
Afternoon Walmart Supercenter (masked)
Friday, July 3
Afternoon Walmart Supercenter (masked)
Midday to early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)
Saturday, July 4
Midday Bass Pro (unspecified)
Midday Don’t Forget About Me (unspecified)
Midday Christopher and Banks (unspecified)
Midday to early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)
7:30 p.m. Walmart Supercenter (masked)
Sunday, July 5
Early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)
Monday, July 6
Early evening Branson Hot Hits Theater (unmasked)
Tuesday, July 7
6:30 p.m. Hollister Farmer’s Market (unmasked)
Wednesday, July 8
Afternoon Harter House in Hollister (unmasked)
12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Petco (unspecified)
Thursday, July 9
10:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. VF Outlet (masked)
6:30 p.m. Harter House in Hollister (unmasked)
7:30 p.m. Walmart Supercenter (masked)
The health department asks anyone at any of these locations during these times to monitor for symptoms. If symptoms do develop, please notify your healthcare provider for further consultation.
For information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or visit taneycohealth.org.
The Stone County Health Department reported five new cases sense last week, bringing that county’s total to 30.
The health department listed the following potential exposures:
Monday, June 29
1 p.m. - Kimberling City Post Office (masked)
1:30 p.m. - Branson West Walmart (masked)
Tuesday, July 7
All day - Silver Dollar City (masked)
Wednesday, July 8
All day - Silver Dollar City (masked)
Thursday, July 9
All day - Silver Dollar City (masked)
Call the Stone County Health Department at 417-357-6134 with questions or concerns.
