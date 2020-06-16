An all new event is coming to Branson this weekend that will also be the first of its kind to be held in the Midwest.
On Saturday, June 20, Creators Live will be hosting their inaugural Social Media Event at the Welk Resort Theatre in Branson. Creator’s Live Co-Owner Michael Saldana said the inspiration behind their event is to have a gathering of some of the most popular social media celebrities who have garnered millions of followers on apps like TikTok or Instagram.
“With these popular people they have millions of views and even more millions of followers,” said Saldana. “There’s really no way for people to interact with these internet celebrities other than through the screen of their computer or the screen of their phone. It’s really all done virtually. So these people build a following of folks almost entirely online.”
Saldana added that at these events, which are crafted much like a comic convention or pop-culture convention, fans can meet their favorite social media stars face-to-face.
“So these events have been created around the notion that people pay to enter an event where they can meet their favorite online personalities face-to-face,” said Saldana. “For example, take selfies with them. Maybe have autographs signed by them. Maybe even carry on a conversation with them. But it’s meeting them face-to-face.”
Saldana shared that they will be completely taking over the Welk Resort Theatre with their 40 invited celebrity guests.
“We got one named Mittia Polibio and another one is Kairi Cosentino, and those are the more traditional internet celebrities and that they’ve built their following online,” said Saldana. “But some of our celebrities are also musicians. A big headliner that we have coming, who is not only one of our internet celebrities, but also happens to be a musician, is LovelyPeachesMusic100 or Lovely Peaches, for short.”
Creators Live owner Landyn Gerleman shared that this event looks to bring a lot of people to Branson for the very first time.
“A lot of people have never been to Branson, and they’re traveling in for this event from as far as New York, from Houston. A lot of people are driving in for this event that’s never even been to Branson. So that’s a pretty cool thing to bring people to town,” said Gerleman. “I want to help Branson bring newer stuff to town. I want to make this an annual event back in Branson every year and hopefully at the Welk.”
On Saturday, the event starts off with an opening ceremony/party to get the audience hyped for the day of activities. All the celebrities aka Creators will also take the stage to welcome attendees to the event.
“So the individual events that we’re having are meet and greets,” said Saldana. “There will be back drops that will be set up where the attendees can go from one celebrity to the other. At their choice and at their whim they can stop for a particular celebrity, get some pictures, talk to them and go gaga over them,” Saldana said. “Because a lot of them are at a loss for words, because they’re finally seeing their internet celebrity for the first time face to face and they’re right there in the flesh and in person and they’re losing their minds over it.”
On top of the meet and greets throughout the day, Saldana added that there will also be a couple of Q&A Sessions, and toward the end of the day, there will be a little concert with some of the celebrities on stage in the Welk Theatre.
“Some of these celebrities who are also singers are going to sing for the first time on a full-blown stage with the full lighting compliment and the full background soundtracks in front of their adoring fans,” Saldana said. “It’s almost as if it were a little concert going on at the Welk Theatre, and that’s new to the whole social media event space. No other event has actually taken over at an actual theatre.”
The performance will include around eight or nine of the celebrities. For the closing of the event, Saldana said they’re got several fun things planned.
“We are even going to conclude the evening with a performance by a Branson local favorite, who also tours nationally, Reza the Illusionist. So he is going to participate as a special guest to conclude the performance part of our show,” said Saldana. “Once all the stage performances are over with and people have had their minds blown by everything they’ve seen, we’re going to have a closing party. Once again we bring out all the celebrities on stage and we bring in all the attendees and the crowd. The DJ comes back and he spins tunes to wind down the night and everybody parties hard.”
Saldana explained that the ticket price to get into the door of the event also covers the cost of getting photos and autographs with the creators. He added that some of the creators will have their own personal merchandise for sale that is not included in the ticket price.
Additional information on this event can be found at creators-live.com.
