In the city of Branson, Christmas comes early, and it’s time to get the ball rolling.
At the Sept. 22 Board of Aldermen meeting, Director of Public Works Keith Francis and Executive Director of the Branson Christmas Coalition Ann McDowell presented options to the aldermen regarding Christmas lights for this year’s holiday season.
The three main options presented were to:
No.1, do not hang city sponsored lights.
No. 2, continue to spend $20,000 annually to hang the existing star lights along 76 Country Blvd.
According to the presentation, these displays are 10-15 years old and in significant disrepair, are seasonal and highlight old/unsightly utility poles along the entire length of 76 Country Blvd.
The $20,000 does not impact the star displays on Branson Landing Blvd, according to the release.
No. 3, spend a one time cost of $8,700 for Old School Park “up lighting.”
According to the presentation, this option is new, programmable LED light fixtures that use minimal electric power, is a year-round display that supports Christmas, as well as highlights trees and natural beauty.
In addition, this lighting is concentrated in one smaller area, with great visibility and exposure, for maximum impact and will refresh a “neglected” park on the east end of Branson’s Entertainment District.
However, even though this item is cheaper, it was highlighted that the trenching that would be required to bury the lights, especially in the critical root zone or dripline (CRZ), “can cause significant damage to the trees usually resulting in crown die-back and other issues.”
City Administrator Stan Dobbins stated that he would not suggest the option to ‘do nothing’ and not have Christmas lights.
“I would not recommend not doing anything,” said Dobbins. “I know, yes our budget is extremely tight. I think though, and I’m going to go back to being a kid, and that’s what to me this is about. There’s nothing like seeing some kind of lights and some kind of display. Yes, this would reduce our cost (to go with up lighting), we wouldn’t have to spend the $20,000 and so we could come up with the $8,700 of the $20,000 to do that.”
This item was simply a presentation, and no official action was taken.
The topic of Christmas lights for the city of Branson’s holiday season will be brought back before the aldermen at a later time.
Visit the ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the complete agenda item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.