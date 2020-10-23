Before the end of this month, area residents will have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 tests for free.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Branson is one of several areas of the state where individuals will be able to get a free COVID-19 test one day each week. The testing begins Oct. 27. The tests will take place each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CoxHealth at 121 Cahill Road.
According to a press release from DHSS, these new testing sites are part of national surge testing efforts, and will temporarily increase federal support to areas in Missouri where there have been recent increased levels of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak. These sites are also located in higher population areas that consistently have had a high demand during state-hosted community testing events.
The new testing sites are located in Columbia (Boone County), Cape Girardeau (Cape Girardeau County), Branson (Taney County), Lee’s Summit (Jackson County) and St. Louis City.
The release states Missouri has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and can benefit from additional opportunities to identify new cases, especially for those who are asymptomatic. HSS and DHSS will perform surge testing in these locations at no charge to those tested.
Testing at these surge locations is available to anyone – including those experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the city or county where these testing sites are located. Individuals younger than 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.
Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at any of these sites should pre-register for testing in advance at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. While on-site registration will be accommodated, pre-registration is preferred. Individuals tested at one of these sites must provide a telephone number, but an email address and an identification card are not required.
Those tested should receive test results in approximately 3 and 5 days.
When test results are available, individuals will receive an email notification to log into the website to view their results. While an email address is not required to register, it may assist some individuals in accessing their results faster due to the notification to an email address. There is not a phone number to call for results.
The DHSS COVID-19 Hotline cannot assist individuals wishing to register for any of these sites but will continue to be available to assist in registration for ongoing community testing efforts hosted by the state, which has a different schedule each week. Information on community testing can be found at health.mo.gov/communitytest.
