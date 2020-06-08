An individual has tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the Branson area during the last weekend of May.
In a press release, the Taney County Health Department reported it had been notified of the person who tested positive, but the individual does not reside in Taney County.
During the individual’s time in Branson, they visited the following areas on Saturday May 30.
–Branson Zipline at Wolf Mountain in Walnut Shade between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
–The Track Family Fun Parks Track No. 4 in Branson between 4 and 6:30 p.m.
–Mellow Mushroom at the Branson Landing between 9:15 and 10:15 p.m.
–And on Sunday, May 31, the individual visited Maurice’s at Tanger Outlet Branson, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Anyone who visited any of these establishments during the listed days and times, their risk of contracting COVID-19 is considered low, according to the health department.
However, people who visited the above establishments are still encouraged to monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the date of potential exposure, stated the release.
Potential symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, the release stated.
Anyone who experiences any of these symptoms is encouraged to contact their physician. Visit taneycohealth.org for additional information.
