An extension to finish some needed 2020 sewer improvement projects into 2021 was approved by the aldermen.
On June 1, the city of Branson entered into an agreement with the Taney County Commission to obtain a portion of the county’s half-cent Sewer Sales Tax to be used for Branson’s planned 2020 sewer system improvement projects, according to a staff report provided by the city of Branson.
Due to COVID-19 resulting in budget restrictions, the 2020 sewer improvement projects were either paused or delayed until the availability of the county funding was confirmed.
This extension will allow time to complete the listed projects being funded by the county that total almost $1 million.
This extension will move the end date from Dec. 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
According to the report, this funding is provided for municipal projects within Taney County that meet capital improvement criteria that is described in the county’s Sewer Sales Tax Usage Guidelines.
The projects covered under this funding agreement includes:
–Upgrade Force Main Lift Station #17 - engineering : cost of $66,245 with a scheduled completion date of Nov. 23.
–Compton Drive WWTP Flood Protection - engineering : cost of $456,145 and will likely go into Feb. 2021.
–Sewer Main Extension - Spring Creek North Subdivision - engineering : cost of $31,038 with a scheduled completion date in November.
–Sewer Collection System - Pipe Lining and Manhole Sealing - construction : project phase is complete and cost $182,392.
–Harmony Lane 8” (inch) Sewer Main Extension - construction : project phase is complete and cost $197,430.
–Sewer Main Extension - Branson Hills, Aldi Project - construction : project phase is complete and cost $66,000.
The total cost of these projects equal $999,250.
The final reading of this bill is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 24 at the regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting.
Visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov for more information or click ‘Live Stream’ to watch the meeting from their YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.