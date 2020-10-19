Former Branson Mayor Karen Best has announced her intent to once again run for the Mayor of Branson in the April 2021 election.
Best has previously served two terms as the Mayor of Branson from 2015 till 2019, when she lost a tight race to current Mayor Edd Akers.
“Serving the citizens and visitors of Branson as a member of City Government has been an honor and a privilege,” said Best in the release. “At the moment, our community is working through the effects of the COVID-19 virus and is searching for ways to recover from the pandemic.
“We need a strong voice with the ability to listen to the voices of the people, analyze their concerns, build consensus and communicate the needs (of) Branson to local, state and national level to make sure our community stays open and thrives safely during and after the pandemic. I feel our citizens’ concerns, expressed privately or in a public forum, need to be heard and respected as we move forward together in 2021 (to) make Branson a better place to live, work and play.”
According to an Oct. 18 press release, Best is currently serving as Chair of the Missouri Complete Count Committee for Census 2020, to which she was appointed by Governor Mike Parson in 2019.
According to the release, Best’s former priorities as mayor remain the same, which include public safety, infrastructure, economic and workforce development.
“She is very proud of her accomplishments while she was in office,” according to the release. “Together with the Board of Alderman and a group of citizens, she fought hard for additional funds for police and fire to obtain needed supplies for their jobs which included radios to communicate across agencies during emergencies.”
Best ran for the Missouri House of Representatives for Dist. 156, but lost in the Republican Primary to Brian Seitz.
According to the release, Best lobbied at the state and federal levels for funds for affordable housing and infrastructure improvement. She also worked to streamline the process for businesses to attract new jobs to the area through business attraction while also focusing on attracting employees to the area for business retention.
According to the 2021 Missouri Election Calendar, the first day for official candidate filing for the April 6, 2021 General Municipal Election Day is Dec. 15, 2020 and the last day is Jan. 19, 2021.
Marshall Howden, who ran against Best for mayor in 2017, has also declared his intent to run for mayor.
Visit the Missouri Secretary of State website at sos.mo.gov for the complete 2021 Missouri Election Calendar.
