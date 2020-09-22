The city of Branson is temporarily reopening the recycling center.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 23 the Recycling Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The recycling center is at 550 Compton Dr.
No off-site drop locations will be available, and all recyclables must be brought directly to the Recycling Center.
For more information, visit https://bransonmo.gov/347/Recycling
Due to COVID-19, the Branson Recycling Center was temporarily closed.
According to a press release provided by the city of Branson, the city is assisting the Taney County Commission as they make plans for the county to take over the recycling operations.
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Branson Director of Public Works Keith Francis and Branson Environmental Specialist Mona Menezes came before the Taney County Commission at their July 28 meeting to present a proposal they were given by Branson City Administrator Stan Dobbins.
The city’s proposal to the county included the city giving the county all of the Branson Recycling Center’s equipment, that was purchased using grant funding, for use at a new county owned location.
No official action has been taken regarding an official new location.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News will continue to provide new information regarding the Recycling Center as it becomes available.
