The Taney County Health Department announced Thursday that three more county residents have died due to COVID-19.
According to a press release from the health department, one was a man in his 30s, another was a man in his 80s, and the third was a woman in her 80s.
The number of Taney County residents whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 is now 34.
The health department is asking residents to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions as we enter the fall and winter seasons. That includes physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, wearing a face covering, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.
“As we approach fall and holiday seasons, prevention is of utmost importance,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said in the release. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue their diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”
The release also “highly encourages residents to get a flu vaccination, as flu season is just around the corner.”
For information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or visit taneycohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.