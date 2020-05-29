Elevate Branson and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks partnered together to host the CBCO bloodmobile for an emergency blood drive on Thursday, May 28.
At the blood drive, CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said the need for blood donations remains critical and this emergency blood drive was needed to help fulfill the needs of the area hospitals CBCO serves.
“First of all we’re really appreciative to Elevate Branson for letting us use their parking lot. We had a number of people that signed up ahead of time to give,” said Pilgrim. “This should be a 30 to 40 unit blood drive today and it’s really, really important. Especially when you consider the fact that we set it up in about a week’s time.
It usually takes a lot longer than that to set up a blood drive, but the volunteers here worked very hard and we’ve had a good result.”
While many times in the past, CBCO has put out the call for a particular type of blood, Pilgrim said that right now there is a critical need for all blood types across the board.
“In terms of the current status of our blood supply right now, we’re still pretty critical. We’ve got less than a one-day supply of most blood types. We’re doing a little better, though. I guess if there is good news, it’s that we’re able to tread water. We’re able to meet needs right now, but we’re certainly not able to build reserves back up over those critical levels,” said Pilgrim. “So a continued, extended and enhanced donor response is going to be necessary over the next several weeks. We have more blood drives that are slowly being put back on the books. The next couple of weeks our donation schedule looks pretty good. We’re hopeful then that we can build some of these reserves back up after hospitals are fully stocked again.”
Due to the pandemic, many CBCO blood drives were forced to be rescheduled or canceled all together. Pilgrim said that, on top of blood donations, the CBCO is also in need of places to host blood drives.
“We are still seeking places like Elevate Branson to hold a blood drive on an emergency basis. If you’ve got a space where we can either park a donor vehicle, a donor coach or whether we can set up inside, we’d love to talk to you,” said Pilgrim. “We are expediting putting drives together. All we need to do is have a volunteer that is willing to put forth the effort to ask their friends and constituents to donate. If they can do that, we’ll provide all the rest.”
Pilgrim added that he would like to encourage everyone who would like to donate to visit the CBCO website and find an upcoming blood drive coming to their area.
“We’re going to need to see a continued strong donor response at our drives that are coming back online,” said Pilgrim. “The best place for residents to find a drive coming to their area, and for the most up-to-date information, is at CBCO.org, and you can click on the link there and find a blood drive coming to your city, your county or a specific date.”
CBCO will return to Branson next month to host a scheduled blood drive on Monday, June 8, at the First Baptist Church in Branson from 1 to 6 p.m.
“These patients in area hospitals depend on CBCO donors alone to provide the blood. It’s an important message, and when we’re so critically short, we hope people will give for local healing.”
Visit cbco.org to find a blood drive near you or to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.