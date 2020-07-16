According to a release from Big Cedar Lodge, two new events set to be part of the PGA Tour’s combined 2020-21 schedule are set for next month here in Ozark Mountain Country. The Buffalo Ridge and Ozarks National golf courses will play host to back-to-back 54-hole tournaments played over a nine-day period, Aug. 17-26, with each event carrying a $3 million purse and televised worldwide on The Golf Channel.
The Charles Schwab Series at Buffalo Ridge will see practice rounds at Buffalo Ridge Course Aug. 17 and 18, followed by the three-day tournament Aug. 19-21. The Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National will follow with practice rounds Aug. 22 and 23, followed by the tournament Aug. 24-26.
The release also stated “due to COVID-19 concerns, no spectators will be allowed on site during the events.” Fans, however, can follow the action worldwide by tuning-in to The Golf Channel, which will provide extensive coverage throughout the tournament. These broadcasts, set to air in more than 340 million homes in 170 countries, are set to showcase the “unmatched natural beauty of the area,” while spotlighting (Big Cedar Lodge founder and owner Johnny) Morris’ vision for creating “breathtaking” golf courses that connect people to nature.
To provide a safe “bubble” for players, caddies and tournament staff, there will be temporary public closures throughout the tournament series. Buffalo Ridge will be closed from Aug. 16-21, the adjacent Mountain Top will be closed from Aug. 16-26, and Ozarks National and Payne’s Valley will be closed from Aug. 22-26.
The venues represent two of the five award-winning nature golf courses at Big Cedar Lodge, which has been considered “Home of the Legends” after previously hosting the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf from 2014 through 2019. The release also stated “some of the biggest and most legendary names in golf” would be returning.
“This is our seventh year hosting the PGA Tour Champions, and we are very happy to welcome these incredible players and friends back to Big Cedar Lodge,” Morris said in the release. “We continue to take great pride in this special place and our continued enhancements, including the grand opening of Ozarks National last year and the debut of the full Payne’s Valley course later this year.
“We know the unique beauty of our courses leave a lasting impression, and we look forward to providing a challenging, memorable experience to all of the players while showcasing the beauty and wonder of the Ozarks with the world.”
“We are excited to once again partner with Johnny Morris and the great team at Big Cedar Lodge to bring the excitement of PGA Tour Champions golf back to the Ozarks,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady in the release. “Our players have terrific memories tied to this amazing property, and I know Buffalo Ridge and Ozarks National will be tremendous venues for our fans watching around the world on Golf Channel.”
Earlier this year, the PGA Tour Champions announced the tournaments set for 2020 and 2021 would be combined to form one season, with the next Charles Schwab Cup champion to be crowned in November 2021 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
The full lineup of players participating in the Big Cedar Lodge events will be announced in the coming weeks.
Golf Digest selected Ozarks National as the Best New Public Course in the world last November in the publication’s annual rankings list and Buffalo Ridge was ranked the “# 1 course you can play in Missouri” in Golfweek’s “2019 Best” issue. Golf Magazine also named Big Cedar Lodge as the “No. 1 Family Golf Resort in North America” as part of its Top 100 Resorts issue for 2019-2020 last September.
Visit bigcedar.com.
