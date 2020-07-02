A summer camp has had an outbreak of 41 cases of COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Stone County Health Department, a total of 41 campers, counselors and staff at the Kanakuk K-2 camp in Lampe have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The health department continues to investigate the cases, and the camp, which is working with the health department, has shut down the K-2 camp this term. All campers, counselors and staff have returned to their homes.
The 41 cases reside in 10 states and multiple counties in Missouri, although none of the positive cases reside in Stone County, according to the health department.
The health department said it will continue working closely with Kanakuk Kamps to identify exposed individuals and quarantine those individuals, as necessary. Earlier on Thursday, the health department stated the outbreak did not appear to have impacted other Kanakuk camps in the area.
The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. CDC is also recommending cloth face coverings or masks as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (N95 respirators should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders). The cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in areas of significant community-based transmission (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
For information, call the Stone County Health Department at 417-357-6134, follow them on Facebook or visit stonecountyhealthdepartment.com.
